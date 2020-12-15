Charles Thomas “Tommy” McKinny, age 77 of Seguin, joined his Lord and Savior and his angel Tammy on December 7, 2020.
Graveside services and interment with military honors will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Dugger Cemetery with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings worn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tammy McKinny Memorial Scholarship Fund, 1377 Still Meadow Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.