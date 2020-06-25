Desire’ Renee Guardiola, age 23 of Seguin, Texas, tragically left this world unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 and entered into eternal rest joining her sweet baby angel Emery Skye Garcia.
She was born on April 9, 1997 in Seguin, Texas. The daughter of Leticia “Letty” Joy Mertz (husband Javier Vasquez) and Jason T. Guardiola Sr., Desire’ was an extremely loving and compassionate person with an enormous heart, she was a hard-working young woman and was always ready for any challenge. Desire’ loved to dance, listen to music, shop, and just hang out with her loved ones and her pets, Chloe and Princess.
Her smile was pure joy, a smile so beautiful that it would touch your soul and light up the entire room. There were so many wonderful qualities about her…… Beauty, grace and strength being just a few. She was fiercely loyal to her friends and family. She had many different roles in life, she was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, mother, niece, cousin, friend and sister. The relationship she had with her brother was a special one. Desire’ was the best big sister that taught him a lot and she always had his back. Their bond was and still is unbreakable.
Desire’ is preceded in death by her infant daughter whom she loved more than anything in this world, Emery Skye Garcia, and her beloved grandfather, Pedro S. Villareal Sr., she leaves behind her parents, Jason T. Guardiola Sr., Leticia Joy Mertz and step-father, Javier Vasquez; her grandmothers, Melinda Mertz (Villareal) and Brenda Guardiola; her brother, Jason Guardiola Jr.; half brother and sister, Isaiah and Malissa Guardiola; aunts and uncles, Adrian Mertz, Christopher Mertz, Franklin Guardiola, Anna Herrera, David Guardiola, Lisa Shehane, Teddy Guardiola, Krystal Guardiola, Christy Guardiola and Nina Guerra; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members, and a whole lot of friends.
Although Desire’ left this world suddenly, her family is at peace knowing that she is with her beautiful baby girl being the best mom she always wanted to be.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. with The Rev. Msgr. Dennis Darilek officiating. Interment will follow at a later date at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic cemetery. There will be limited seating and services will be live streamed in the Parish Hall and or you may view from the comforts of your home at St. James Catholic Church Seguin Facebook page www.facebook.com/saintjamescc/. All covid-19 restrictions protocol will be followed. Face coverings will be worn inside. Social distancing protocol outlined by the CDC and the State of Texas will be followed.
Serving as Desire’s pallbearers will be her cousins and friends, Alexis Garcia, Murissa Zuniga, Anyah Garcia, Mary Guardiola, Jessica Sanchez, and Stephanie Hernandez. Serving as Honorary pallbearer will be Alfred Lozano Jr.
Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. “When you think of Desire’ celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is short and fragile and should be lived to the fullest.” A special message from her family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.