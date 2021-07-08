Captain Michael J. Stoffel, USN (RET), age 89, passed away on June 18, 2021. Michael was born on September 16, 1931 in Kewanee, Wisconsin to Julian (Keogh) and Raymond Joseph Stoffel. After graduating from high school in 1949, he attended St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin for a year. In 1950 he entered the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, graduating in 1954, and began an interesting naval career of 26 years.
He first served on the destroyer USS Walke based in Long Beach and then attended submarine school in New Haven, Connecticut. After service aboard the submarine USS Jallao and the Submarine Development Group staff in New London, he attended the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, graduating in 1964 with a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering.
His subsequent career centered in engineering and he then had successive submarine-related tours at Portsmouth, New Hampshire Naval Shipyard, the Supervisor of Shipbuilding in Quincy, Massachusetts, and two years as submarine Repair Officer aboard USS Simon Lake at Holy Loch, Scotland.
After assignment to Washington, D.C. in 1970, he served as Project Officer in the Naval Electronics Systems Command specializing in undersea surveillance. In 1976, he was assigned to the Navy Special Project Office which was responsible for the development and maintenance of the Navy submarine missile programs. While in Washington, he was very active in Naval Academy Alumni activities, serving as class secretary and publishing many articles.
In 1978, he assumed Command of the Naval Electronics Engineering Center in Portsmouth, Virginia. After his first marriage ended in divorce, he met Nancy Cain. They married in 1979.
He retired from the Navy in 1980, and then accepted employment in various positions with a defense contractor, first in the Washington D.C. area and then in Omaha, Nebraska. After completing that employment, he and Nancy moved to Seguin in 1989.
He and Nancy enjoyed the antique business, doing shows and estate sales, and Michael was a certified appraiser in personal property and fine arts. He and Nancy were involved in the operation of the Christian Cupboard and active in the First United Methodist Church. Michael also served several years on the Seguin Economic Development Corporation and as a member of Seguin Rotary. After several years of declining health, Nancy passed away in 2007.
Michael and Marietta met by happy accident. They married at St. James Catholic Church in Seguin in 2010. They enjoyed a shared blessing together in the subsequent years while continuing to participate in social and civic activities, enjoying the challenges of duplicate bridge, and making annual visits to Wisconsin.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother Jack.
His survivors include his devoted wife, Marietta Allmond, son Mark Stoffel and wife Amy, daughters Sarah Stoffel, Mary Wallace and husband Evan, Nina Kunkel, and son Matt Stoffel and wife Dorothy; eight grandchildren; one great grandson; and numerous step-grandchildren.
The Rosary will be at St. James Catholic Church on the morning of Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., followed at 10:30 a.m. by the Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Father Greg Nevlud. A reception will follow at the St. James Family Center.
The family would like to thank the Guadalupe Regional Hospice team, especially Case Manager Amanda and Nurse Linda as well as loving care-givers Regina, Teresa, Virginia, and Maria.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Christian Cupboard, 516 N. Camp, Seguin, Texas 78155; Guadalupe Regional Hospice, 1215 East Court St, Seguin, Texas 78155; or St. James Catholic Church, 510 S Camp St, Seguin, Texas 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.