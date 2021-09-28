Walter Trappe, Jr

Sept. 28, 1935 - Sept. 23, 2021
Walter was born on Sept. 28, 1935 in San Marcos, Texas to parents Walter Trappe, Sr. And Thekla P. Trappe. He was raised in the Zorn, Geronimo, Seguin area. Walter gained his dancing wings on Sept. 23, 2021.
Walter retired from Dow Chemical after 30 years. He was a member of Brazoria Masonic Lodge #327 currently serving as Tyler. In addition, he was a member of the Brazoria chapter #74 O.E.S. For 30 plus years, where he was serving as worthy patron at the time of his death. He has been a member of first United Church in Brazoria for 50 years. Walter was in the B.V.F.D. For a number of years and worked with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of our local troop. Though he served 9 years with the Texas National Guard in Seguin, Texas, he didn’t consider himself a veteran because he never deployed,
Walter is survived by his wife, Elizabeth(Betty) of 56 years of Brazoria, Texas, his three sons, Walter Trappe, III and wife, Ann of Bastrop, Texas, Derrell Travis and wife Lori of Brazoria, Texas, and Gary Trappe and wife, Debbie of Alvin, Texas. He is also survived by the apples of his eye his 6 grandchildren, Amanda, Cody, Ashley, Justin, Musi and Colton. His 6 great-grand children, Mackenzie, Wyatt, Rodney, Maci, Cutler and Asher, other close relatives and his long time buddies from Dow E.O. Gerry Bulter and Tom Penvose.
Services will be held on Friday, October 1st at the FUMC on Lazy Lane in Brazoria. Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11 a.m. The service will follow.
Burial will be on Saturday, October 2nd in Geronimo, Texas at the Lone Oak Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers are Brazoria Masonic Lodge #327.
In his memory, please send donations to the first united methodist church in Brazoria or a charity of their choice.
Mask are required, please.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.Dixonfuneralhome.com