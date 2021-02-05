Lois (Ivey) Meyer passed away in Seguin, Texas on February 4, 2021 at the age of 86. Visitation is 1:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, Leesville Cemetery. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.

