Lois (Ivey) Meyer passed away in Seguin, Texas on February 4, 2021 at the age of 86. Visitation is 1:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, Leesville Cemetery. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.
