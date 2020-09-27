Feb. 13, 1945 – Sept. 11, 2020
Ronald Walter Dillard a resident of Seguin, Texas entered eternal rest on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Ronald was born on February 13, 1945 in Odessa Texas.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Dorothy (Estes) Dillard, his brother Harold Dillard and his previous wife Betty Dillard. He is survived by his wife Dianne Dillard, his children Kevin Dillard and Holly Ruhl, Kim Gold and seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Ronald served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired after working for 45 years at SMI. He enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Arrangements are under the direction of MeadowLawn Funeral Home 5611 E. Houston St. San Antonio, Texas 78220 210-661-3991.