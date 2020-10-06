Elida H. Ybarra, age 83 of Seguin, passed away on October 3, 2020.
Elida was born on June 23, 1937 in Santa Rosa, Texas to Santiago Ramirez Herevia and Guadalupe Leal Herevia.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Angel R. Ybarra; her parents; daughter, Janie Cerritos; Grandsons, Jacinto Cerritos and Agapito Cerritos; brothers, Ramon Herevia, Rodolfo Herevia, Enafeal Herevia, Abraham Herevia, Eleazar Herevia, and Santiago Herevia; Sisters, Janie Diaz, Antonia Hernandez, Bertha Valdez, and Modesta Herevia.
Survivors include her children, Guadalupe Rios(Kandy), Melba Martinez(Jorge), Daniel Ybarra(Irene); grandchildren Roxanne Collado(Ramon), Noelia Rios, Frank Rios(Cristina), Laura Martinez Thompson, Jenna Ybarra(Julio), Lauren Ybarra, and Ryan Ybarra; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Baldomero Herevia(Judy) and George Herevia; sisters, Elodia Lopez(Oscar), Norma Saenz(John), and Rachel Rodriguez(Jorge); numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday October 8th, 2020 from 9:30am to 11:00am at Iglesia Bautista El Buen Pastor 5010 Bluebonnet St. Seguin, Texas followed by a funeral service at 11:00am with Pastor Timothy Ruben Sanchez Officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bell and Bell Funeral Home and Cremations 6867 Montgomery Drive - San Antonio, Texas 78239.
