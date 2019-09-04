Bill Phillips, age 71 of Seguin, passed away on August 31, 2019. Bill was born in Sutter Creek, California on October 12, 1948 to Stanton and Nora (Duferene) Phillips.
He was the owner of Bill Phillips Tree Service and Holiday Lighting Service. He loved his family, his horses and roping.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister.Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Doris Phillips; daughter, Dorothy Funderburg and husband J. W.; son, Will Phillips; grandchildren, Kristen Vecera and husband Trent, Codi Funderburg, Cole Phillips and Makenna Phillips; great-grandchildren, Brodi Vecera and Brynnlee Vecera; other loving family members and friends.
Per Bill’s wishes there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any hospice organization of choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.