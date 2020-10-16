Darline McCoskey returned to our Heavenly Father on September 19, 2020, surrounded by her family at home. Darline was born in Las Animas, Colorado on September 12, 1936, to her parents Lillie Bell and John McMains.
She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Eddie Glen McCoskey; her parents; siblings, Dudley McMains and Dorothy Price; daughter, Samantha Tompkins; and grandson, Stevie Zuniga.
Survivors include her mother-in-law, Bonnie McCoskey; brother, Marvin McMains; sister, Susie Holloman (Terry); son, Steve Gawryluk (Cheryl); daughter, Cindy Candelario (Tom); and son, John Andrew “Andy” Belt (Laurie). Her surviving grandchildren are Patrick Gordon, Justin Gordon, Matthew Zuniga, Nicole Gordon, Elizabeth Tozal, Amee Hinman, Robby Hinman, Cody Gawryluk, Cory Gawryluk, Stevie Gawryluk, and Camille Gawryluk. Darline is also survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Darline was born in Las Animas, Colorado, and as a teenager moved to Southern California where she had and raised her family. She started her work career in 1956 at Hughes Aircraft as a Research Analyst and later owned Calico Blue Ribbon, a trophy and ribbon shop in Mira Loma, CA. After retiring, Darline could be found working for Goodwill Industries. She was known for being adventurous and spent a couple of years in Red Lodge, MT before settling in Seguin, TX in 1995.
She will be remembered for her wit, tenacious personality, fishing, amazing cooking and baking, love for books, passion for sewing, and her green thumb. Darline lived a full life and will never be forgotten by those who loved her.
A private family celebration will take place at a later date.