Katherine (McKinney) Corley was born on November 26, 1945 to the union of Fred and Virda McKinney in Seguin, Texas. Katherine was affectionately known as “Tuttie Pie” by all of her family and friends.
Katherine accepted Christ at the early age of 17 at the Wesley Chapel Methodist Church and remained a lover and follower of Christ until her death. At the time of her death, Katherine was a member of Second Baptist Church in San Antonio, Texas. She was an active member of the usher board and often volunteered in other capacities at the church, until her health began to fail as a result of Cancer.
Katherine attended Lincoln Ball High School in Seguin, Texas, where she made many long-lasting friends. Katherine was active at Ball High participating in basketball and dancing as a majorette in the school’s band.
Katherine left Seguin and moved to Los Angeles, California with her brothers at the age of 18. After residing in Los Angeles for many years, she returned home to Seguin and ultimately planted her roots in San Antonio, Texas, where she resided until her death.
Katherine gave birth to two loving daughters, Donna Yvette Turner and Letitia Delvon Quinones, both of Houston, Texas. Donna had one son, Wayne Jerome Turner and Letitia had two daughters, Elyssa Danielle Blanks and Lauren Paige Barrett. Anyone who knew Katherine, knew there was nothing she loved more than her girls. This fact reigned true until her grandchildren were born — Katherine ADORED her grandchildren. Her days were spent keeping up with them no matter where they were and offering them wisdom and advice, that they will keep with them forever.
Education was extremely important to Katherine. Her life’s mission was to see her children receive a college education and her mission was accomplished. Donna, her oldest daughter, graduated from Prairie View A&M University with a Master’s Degree. Letitia graduated from Clark Atlanta University with a Bachelor’s Degree and Texas Southern University with a Juris Doctorate Degree and went on to become an attorney at Katherine’s urging and relentless motivation. Katherine also demanded the same from her grandchildren. Wayne graduated from the University of Houston with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and Elyssa graduated from the University of Southern California with a Bachelor’s Degree in Drama. Up until her death, Katherine motivated Lauren to follow in her family’s footsteps — which we know she will do in honor of her “Grandma.”
In 1988, Katherine met her lasting love and husband, Chester O. Corley. Katherine and Chester remained together for 32 years and loved traveling together and going out to eat. Chester remained at her side during her illness and was a constant supporter of her as Cancer took its toll. It is an undisputed fact that Chester saw to it that all her dreams came true.
Katherine (loved, loved, loved) to shop. If shopping was a sport, Katherine would be an “ALL STAR.” She also loved going out to eat, and often asked only for restaurant gift cards, for her birthday, Mother’s Day and Christmas, which her children gladly obliged. When she wasn’t shopping, eating out with her bestie, Annie Ussery, she was volunteering at Brook Army Medical Center and did so until her health began to fail. Katherine also loved spending time with her family, congregating with her sisters and brothers as they were very close.
The Lord called Katherine (McKinney) Corley home to glory in the home of her daughter on April 17, 2020. Both of her daughters, Donna Y. Turner, Letitia D. Quinones and her niece, Wanda E. Nichols were by her side as she transcended into heaven.
Katherine was preceded in death by her father, Fred McKinney Sr., her mother, Virda McKinney, her brothers, Fred McKinney Jr., Lee McKinney, her sisters, Mamie Richardson, Pearlie Fennell, and Marjorie Nichols and her nephew, Costell Boston.
Katherine leaves to mourn in her passing, her husband, Chester O. Corley, her two daughters, Donna Y. Turner and Letitia D. Quinones, her three grandchildren, Wayne J. Turner, Elyssa D. Blanks and Lauren P. Barrett, her two brothers, Willie (Mona) D. McKinney and Shelton (Nancy) McKinney, as well as a host of nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.