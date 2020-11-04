Karen Lynette Young, 70 years of age, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Karen was born in New Braunfels, Texas on August 7, 1950 to the late Jerome and Mary Schlichting.
She was the oldest of four children. Karen married John Young in 1973 in San Antonio, Texas and had 4 children. Karen loved spending time with family and especially her grandchildren. She loved a good Hallmark movie or Lifetime thriller. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, always thinking of others first. “To know her was to love her.”
Karen leaves behind; her husband, John Young; her 4 children, her daughter Vanessa and husband Jeffrey Meier and grandchildren Parker and Tyler; her son Ryan and wife Nikki Young and grandchildren Ford, Pearl and Grace; her son Aaron and wife Erica Young and grandchildren Esabella and Alivia; and daughter Alyssa Young, siblings, Debbie and husband Deno Georgacakis, Gail and husband Larry Saunders and Jeffrey Schlichting.
A visitation is scheduled at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 followed by a Rosary at 2:00 pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Selma, TX. Visitation will begin Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 am with the funeral service following at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Selma, TX. Father Eric Ritter will preside.
Flowers and condolences may be offered at Schertz Funeral Home. However, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Selma, Texas through Our Lady of Perpetual Help.