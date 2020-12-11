Kenneth Arthur Winkelmann of Marion Texas, went to be with our Lord on December 9, 2020, at the age of 70.
Kenneth was born on February 23, 1950, to Vernon and Tillie Winkelmann. He grew up on the family farm in Marion, and graduated from Samuel Clemens High School in 1968.
After high school Kenneth joined the Air Force Reserves, and worked civil service for the Air Force for a total of 37 years, ending his career at Wilford Hall. Kenneth enjoyed his retirement farming, fishing, hunting, and mentoring the local 4-H kids. He was well known in the community for his many years guiding and helping the kids raise and show their turkeys.
On December 4, 1971, Kenneth married Kathy with whom he raised his two sons, Kenny and Todd. He was very proud of his sons and taught them everything they know. He passed on to his boys his love for farming, hunting, mechanics, and helping others. Kenneth also enjoyed learning about robotics and computers as he spent time with his only grandson, Micah.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon Winkelmann and Ottilia “Tillie” Meyer Winkelmann; his beloved family, Malford and Manda Schrank, and infant son Chris.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Kelly) Winkelmann; his son, Kenneth “Kenny” Winkelmann, Jr. with girlfriend, Angie Hradil; his son, Todd Winkelmann with wife Debra; his only grandchild, Micah Winkelmann. Kenneth leaves behind his large family, including his siblings, Vernon Winkelmann, Jr. with wife Jennifer, Glenn Winkelmann with wife Wanda, Janice Gangawer with husband Steve, Bernice Cuellar with husband Robert. He also leaves behind his best friend whom he loved like a brother, Jerry Wieters and his sons Scott and Kyle Wieters, as well as many other family members and friends who loved him dearly.
The family will be having a private celebration of Kenneth’s life outside in the “Grove” at Redeemer United Church in Marion, Tx on Tuesday, December 15 at 2:00PM.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you donate to the Wade Busby Memorial in Kenneth’s honor to continue to support the 4-H community.
Wade Busby Memorial
PO Box 736 Marion,
TX, 78124