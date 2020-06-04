Sherwood Darnell “Don” Thompson was born on August 29, 1940, in Wheelock, Texas and passed to eternal life on June 1, 2020, in Seguin, Texas. His father was a Church of God in Christ Pastor, which had a great impact on Sherwood’s life. Don was in the eighth grade when his family relocated to Kingsville, Texas. He accepted Christ at a very early age and continued to work in the church throughout his life. He was an active deacon in the church — including at Second Baptist Church in Seguin — until his failing health no longer allowed him to be able to attend.
Sherwood completed his primary, secondary, post-secondary, graduate, and post-graduate education in Kingsville, with some of his baccalaureate schooling taking place in Pratt, Kansas. While completing his education at Texas A&I in Kingsville, Sherwood worked as a police officer with the Kingsville Police Department. After obtaining his master’s degree in education, he began coaching football in Kingsville at Memorial Middle School. Subsequently, he coached the football team and then the golf team at H. M. King High School in Kingsville. He later became a counselor at the school, then a vice principal back at Memorial Middle School and a principal at Colston Elementary. After years as a coach, counselor, vice principal, and principal, Sherwood was recruited to move to Seguin, Texas, in 1990, where he served as principal at Ball Elementary, retiring in 1997.
Sherwood was an advocate for disadvantaged families and pursued educational opportunities to help them to ascend to higher financial stability. Sherwood spoke fluent Spanish. While in Kingsville, he was the president of the regional American Heart Association. and Frederick Douglass Alumni “Carry On Forever.” He served as vice president for African American Cultural Committee in Kingsville, and served on the board of directors for the Heritage Museum of Seguin, East Zone Parent Teacher Association, and the Knights of Columbus. During this time, he was also named Teacher of the Year by then Governor Ann Richards. He also was an Upward Bound Instructor, a member of the NAACP (Seguin) and President of the McQueeney Lions Club.
Family meant everything to Sherwood.
Sherwood was preceded in death by his parents, Supt. and Mrs. F. M. Thompson; his father-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. William Smith; his brothers-in-law, Nelson Brooks Smith and Edward Charles Smith; and two godsons, Marloe and Chris Mosley.
Family survivors left to cherish his memory are his doting and loving wife of 54 years, Grace Esther Thompson; his adoring daughter, Dr. Teresa Lynn Thompson (whom he referred to as his “pride and joy”); his brother, Harold Thompson; his sisters, Darlynn Gee Taylor and Ernestine Burrell; and two brothers-in-law, James Smith and William French Smith; nieces and nephews, Harold Thompson, Jr., Laura Figueroa, Mark Thompson, Sherilyn D’Aun Taylor, Robin Burrell Moten, Alyssa Burrell Harris, William Smith III, Maurice Smith, James Smith, Jr., Latoyya Smith, and Nicholas Smith; his dear cousin and buddy, Frank Crawford; and many more nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The name Sherwood Thompson is written on the hearts of everyone who knew him by the impact he made on their lives.
Visitation will begin on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1314 E. Cedar, Seguin, Texas, followed by funeral service at 11 a.m. with The Reverend Jimmie Flakes, The Reverend Dr. Brice Mandaville, The Reverend Donald G. Leavell and The Reverend Rudy Herrera officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Social distancing will be followed at both the church and cemetery. Those unable to attend services may watch it live online https://vimeo.com/425303325.
Serving as active pallbearers will be James Smith II, Mike Smith III, Charles Smith, Robert Ullrich, Roger Benfield, Mark Miller, Ray Cordero and Billy Smith. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Joe Patterson, Sr., Valde Leal, James Smith, Sr., William Smith, III, Nicholas Smith, Frank Crawford, Harold Thompson, Mark Thompson, Richard Moore and Shaakir Saunders.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in Sherwood’s name to Second Baptist Church, 609 S. Guadalupe St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or the American Heart Association, SouthWest Affiliate, P. O. box 841125, Dallas, Texas, 75284-1125.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.