A viewing for Mr. Richard Cabello, 58, of Carthage, Texas will be held 12-5:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home with the interment of ashes in Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in Seguin, Texas.
Mr. Richard Cabello was born in Seguin, Texas April 16, 1961, and passed this life March 27, 2020 in Carthage, Texas. Richard was one of six children born to the marriage of Pedro Cabello and Virginia Lopez Lomas. He was raised and schooled in Seguin. Mr. Cabello spent his career with Tyson Foods as a supervisor for 35 years.
Richard loved time with his wife Debbie Cabello he married January 10, 1997, attending his kids activities, sporting events and family times. He loved the outdoors camping and the solitude of fishing. He is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Fidel and Roland Cabello.
Mr. Cabello is survived by his devoted wife, Debbie Cabello of Carthage; children, Mark Anthony Cabello and fiancé Viviana Moreno of Nixon and his mother Rosario Jimenez, Jacob Andrew Cabello of Carthage, Brooke Ashlyn Cabello of Carthage; step children, Derrick and David Serna and their mother, Irma Soliz; brother, Gabriel Cabello and wife Karen of Seguin; sisters, Gloria Muniz of New Braunfels, and Sylvia Almaguer and husband David of San Antonio; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorials to the American Kidney Foundation.
