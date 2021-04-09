Pastor Walter Lentz Apr 9, 2021 Apr 9, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pastor Walter Lentz Pastor Walter Lentz, born Aug. 10, 1921, passed away March 9, 2021. Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. April 17, 2021 at Emanuel's Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Walter Lentz Emanuel Memorial Service Christianity Lutheran Church Pastor Pass Away Recommended for you Seguin Magazine Today's e-Edition Seguin Gazette Seguin Gazette Most Popular Articles Images Collections ArticlesNew business brings co-working space to downtown SeguinRudolfo “Rudy” UriasSTAAR testing halted for students across the state, including Seguin area districtsMariano G. HerreraSeguin ISD trustees approves new elementary boundary linesArmando “Maynard” De La CruzCamden Matthew SchoenertCOVID clinic set for ThursdayMinerva Hernandez RangelDr. Vernon George Zunker Images CollectionsVietnam Veterans Ceremony