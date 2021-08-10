Theodore “Ted” Alfred Holtz was born on July 22, 1922 and passed away on August 4, 2021. Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff: Suspect shot, killed by officers following pursuit
- Lake Gonzales dewatered after spill gate malfunction, highlights need for repairs
- Betty Hoese Schmidt Pillot
- New Braunfels fugitive captured at Marion home
- Seth D. Evins
- Thomas Edward Lewis
- Kathleen “Kathy” Ethridge, M.D.
- Area CrossFit team outperforms majority of field at world games
- Kathleen “Kathy” Ethridge, M.D.
- County official releases week’s COVID info