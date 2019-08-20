Maria Esther Delgado Iglesias Aug 20, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Maria Esther Delgado Iglesias, age 54 of Seguin, passed away on August 18, 2019. You may visit www.treshewell.com. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Seguin Magazine Today's e-Edition Seguin Gazette … Most Popular Articles Images Collections ArticlesGBRA will drain its lakesGBRA will drain its remaining lakesTEA academic ratings releasedDeputies seek help in cracking 27-year-old cold caseCommunity remembers long-time educatorEmpathy flows from Dunalp with GBRA newsDistricts receive grades from stateGüero’s serves up tacos for Seguin officersWoman saved from fire dies days laterSeguin man arrested after 4-hour standoff Images CollectionsEmptying the lakesProject PaytonPack The BusCHILL CELEBRATION: Residents honor city’s 181st birthday with three scoopsA clean slateTeatro De Artes