William Ray Benes Sr., age 77 of Seguin, passed away on December 17, 2019. William was born on June 17, 1942 in Gonzales County, Texas to Charles and Bessie (Barta) Benes.
William was a beloved husband, father, and “papaw”. He was a devoted hunter and he loved his fur baby Joslyn.
William is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister- in-law, Pat Benes.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Esther Carole Jones Benes; children, William Benes Jr. and wife DeDee, Richard Benes, and Dale Benes and wife Priscilla; grandchildren, Krystal Youngblood and husband Corey, Chelsea Benes, Brandon Benes, Jordan Benes, Kylie Wellman, and Ashley Wellman; great-grandchildren, Korbin Benes, Trip Caraway, and Jaxx Youngblood; brother, Charles Benes; numerous nieces and nephews; other loving family members and friends.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to, American Diabetes Association, ATTN: Center for information PO BOX 16447, Arlington VA 22215-9805, or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society South Central Texas Chapter, 1218 Arion Parkway, Suite 102 San Antonio, TX 78216.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155,
830-549-5912.