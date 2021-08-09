Seth D. Evins, 33, entered into the presence of his Savior on July 31, 2021.
He was born January 19, 1988, in Amarillo, Texas, to Travis & Nicole Evins. He graduated from Randall High School, class of 2006. And moved south to Seguin, Texas. He married the love of his life, Rachel, on January 18, 2014. Faithful in loving God and loving others. Survived by his wife, Rachel Evins, Parents, Travis and Nicole Evins, a brother, Ian Evins and his wife Charity, sister, Alliyah and husband Colin Campbell, and sister, D’Lani Evins, nephew, Jameson C., and niece, Eliza E. Grandparents, Leah Larremore, Nadine Evins, and Fred & Jeanie Taylor. Along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Seth was anticipating the return of Jesus, the Son of the Living God, trusting the Father’s promises found in His Word. Kept close to Seth’s heart is Psalm 91:2 “I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in Him I will trust.” (See John chapter one to know more)
A service to remember Seth’s Life will be held on August 14th at 1:00 PM at Faith Lutheran Church. 1326 E. Cedar St, Seguin TX 78155.
A memorial website has been set up in Seth’s name; please share any stories or photos that you have of Seth so that we can all share them and remember him.