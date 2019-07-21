Jimmie Penshorn, age 79 of Marion, passed away on July 20, 2019.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, followed by a memorial service celebrating Jimmie’s life at 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Rudy Elizondo officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Jimmie was born on January 1, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas to Marvin and Viola (Gerhart) Penshorn.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Leroy Penshorn.
Survivors include his loving wife of 25 years Jerry Penshorn; children, Troy Penshorn and wife Ana, Jason Penshorn, and Lainie Bahnsen and husband Adam; sisters, Lorine Howell, Irene Haecker and husband Arthur, Carolyn Abel, and Betty Kriewald and husband Gerald; grandchildren, Keller, Eden and Preston Bahnsen; sisters-in-law, Leona Penshorn and Judy Person; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
He owned and operated his own construction company, doing both commercial and residential buildings. In his construction business, Jimmie will be remembered as an expert craftsman and finisher. Jimmie was an avid fisherman and won many tournaments with his fishing partners.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 1340 Wonder World Dr Suite 4202, San Marcos, TX 78666.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.