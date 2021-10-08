Velia Perez, 91, went home to be with our Heavenly Lord and Savior on October 6, 2021, in Seguin, Texas. She was born on July 4, 1930 to Alejandro and Antonia Villarreal Martinez in McQueeney, Texas.
She was the eighth child born of ten children. Velia met and married her sweetheart Eliberto “Levy” Perez on June 19, 1948. She built a home where friends and family gathered regularly for all occasions, or just simply “family day.” Velia enjoyed traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Velia was a devout Catholic and instilled her faith in her family and taught them to love with their whole hearts and to trust in God completely. She continued to serve her daughters as their guide and mentor throughout their adult lives. She was still their mother, but she grew to also be their best friend.
It is not enough to say that Velia was a loving wife, mother, and friend. She was a force of nature, an angel of God, and a soul that exuded happiness at all times. She loved with such intensity that her only happiness was in the happiness of her family. She created warmth and cheer in the hearts of all those with whom she came into contact. It was impossible to be untouched by the joy that radiated from her, and those who met her never forgot her.
Velia is preceded in death by her father and mother, and eight siblings.
She is survived by her cherished husband of seventy-three years, Eliberto Perez; her three daughters, Dian (Garry) Carriker of Georgia, Rosalinda (Rick) Palsgrove- Holzmann of Texas, Almira (Mark) LaFratta of New York, and brother Alejandro Martinez of Illinois. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved immensely.
El amor nunca se olvida o se acaba, El amor crece con cada respiro que tomamos.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Holy Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. and Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313