Delores Lenz

Delores E. Lenz passed away July 10, 2020. She was 87 years young. Delores was born in Michigan, but lived most of her life in Texas. She lived a quiet, peaceful life in Seguin, TX with her lifetime companion, Lee Lenz.
She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Karen Grinnell. She is survived by her 5 children, Richard, Robin, Martin, Suzanne and Jabe. She had 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by those of us who loved her, appreciated her and knew her truly unique life and personality. Rest now Mom, we love you.
Arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary, Seguin, Tx.