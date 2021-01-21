Del Schlueter, one of the sweetest men to ever walk the earth, left us yesterday morning while sitting in his chair; probably laughing at Seinfeld re-runs.
Del, the 1951 Seguin high school class president was one of those people who never met a stranger. It would take him 15 minutes to get to his table at El Ranchito, because he had to stop and talk to so many people on the way. The 1955 graduate of the University of Texas School of Pharmacy and avid Longhorn fan met his wife Mary Willingham at the University and they married shortly after graduation. He recently received a letter from the Texas Exes mentioning that he was one of the oldest living season ticket holders.
Mary and Del moved back to Seguin in 1968 where he worked at, and eventually purchased Williams Drug Store. Del was a true “Girl Dad.” He loved raising their 3 daughters, Jamie, Sarah, and Anndy, followed by their 2 granddaughters Lauren and Kelsey. (All of whom, he was proud to say, also graduated from UT.)
After the death of his wife Mary, in 2010, he married Sandra Gingrich Hollamon, also of Seguin and added 4 stepdaughters to his “Girl Dad” collection; Lecia Schreiwer, Shannon Dukes, Melyn Smethurst and Mary Grace Hair.
The “Mighty Fisherman” enjoyed nothing more than to hook a big black bass, of which there were many. He also loved watching Texas High School Football, and was the president of the Matador booster club during the Jack Taylor days. Del was always an active member of his church and the community, and an overall great guy. His loving heart, great sense of humor and quick wit will be sorely missed.
Delbert Ralph Schlueter, was born in Seguin, Texas on March 21, 1933 to Ferdinand Schlueter, and Linda Salge Schlueter. His parents, his brother Virgil Schlueter, and his wife Mary Willingham Schlueter preceded him in death. His loving wife, Sandra Gringrich Hollamon, his daughters, Jamie Schlueter, Sarah Jones and her Husband Rex, Anndy Shashack and her husband Dan, and his granddaughters, Lauren Malouf and Kelsey Koehler, survive him. His brother’s children, Frank Schlueter and wife Anne, Greta Drennan, and Harriett “Missy” Schlueter, also survive him.
A memorial service will be planned near his birthday in March. He was never one to pass up an opportunity to celebrate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, the Matador Booster Club, or the Seguin Outdoor Learning Center.
