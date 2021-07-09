Bernice “Bee” Neumann of Seguin, Texas, passed away July 7, 2021 at the age of 93. Bee was born on May 30, 1928 in Guadalupe County, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Emma (Warncke) Bierstedt; husband, Clifton Neumann; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Coppinger, Jessica Coppinger, great-great grandson, Barrett Coppinger; son-in-law, Lee Jay Haecker.
She is survived by son, Dennis Neumann (Bonnie); daughter, Debra Haecker; grandchildren, April Ellingson (Brian), Lauren Neumann, Lindsey Neumann, Kristi Carnes (Kenneth), and Kyle Haecker (Tonya); great-grandchildren, Maddey Perales, Kaelan Ellingson, Rory Haecker, and Logan King.
Bee enjoyed many things in life whether it was volunteering at the American Legion, playing bingo, cooking or eating out with friends. Bee was always on the go. She loved traveling, bowling and enjoyed spending time in her flower garden as well as enjoying time with her family. Bee will be remembered as both an active member of Cross Church and the American Legion Auxiliary H. U. Wood Post #245.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Cross Church with Pastor Jim Price officiating. Interment will follow in the Lone Oak Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Church, 814 N Bauer St., Seguin, Texas 78155 or The American Legion Post 245, 618 E Kingsbury St., Seguin, Texas 78155.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912