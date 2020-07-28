Bonnie Bartels, age 64 of Seguin, prominent businesswoman and owner of the former Lone Star Printing, passed away at her home on March 23, 2020.
Bonnie was born on January 30, 1956 in Seguin, Texas to Josephine Lora (Lambrecht) and Walton Harry Bartels, both of whom precede her in death.
Survivors include her brother, Dr. George Bartels; nephew, Dr. Bradley Bartels and wife Dr. Hollis Bartels; niece, Elizabeth Bartels; dear sisters in Christ, Debbie Hildebrandt and Amy Gibbs; numerous cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Bonnie’s life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Seguin, Texas with The Rev. Cathe Evins officiating. Services will be live streamed and you may view from the comforts of your home via the following link. www.facebook.com/SeguinFUMC/ . Due to Covid – 19 restrictions all protocol with social distancing, limited seating must be followed as well as face coverings must be worn at all times.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1953, Seguin, Texas, 78155-1593.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.