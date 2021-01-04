Stephen Allen Jones, age 76 of Seguin, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021. Stephen was born on March 21, 1944 in Seattle, WA to Phillip and Norma (Larson) Jones. He was in the United States Air Force from 1961-1965, working as Base Police and with the K-9 unit.
Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, Phillip Jones, Norma and William Kingshott Jr., Irene and Lee Alves, his brother Dennis and wife Diane Jones, grandparents Helen and Alvin Larson, and William and Mary Kingshott Sr.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Gloria Lee (Alves) Jones; children Denise Whatley, husband Ronnie, and grandson Jason, Allen Jones and his wife Shawn; sister Kathy Scheel and her husband Doug, brother Tom Kingshott and his wife Nancy, brother Edward Kingshott and his wife Pat. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held at Cross Church on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 12:00pm, followed by a funeral service at 1:00pm with Rev. Jim Price officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. for those who wish services may be livestreamed from the Cross Church – Seguin, TX Facebook page. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer Seguin, Texas 78155 or one’s charity of choice.
