Sylvia Brannies Sorrell was born to Homer Lee and Hattie Mae Randolph on July 7, 1938 in Ft. Worth, Texas. She met her Lord and Savior on December 16, 2020. She resided in Seguin for 45 years and was a business owner in Seguin as well.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Russell Brannies in 1982 and her second husband Charles Sorrell in 2002.
She was survived by her two sons Bryan Brannies and Keith Brannies, Bryan’s wife Cynthia Brannies, two daughters, Brittany Hamel and Cierra Merrill, Keith’s wife Heather Brannies, son Ethan Brannies and daughter Madison Brannies, two great grandchildren Isaiah and Mavis Hamel, and Sylvia’s siblings Eleanor Deininger and Kenneth Randolph.
She will be laid to rest with her late husband at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.