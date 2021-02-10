Thomas (Tommy) Lee Adams, Sr.

June 19, 1929 - January 26, 2021
Tommy (91) was born in Pearsall, Texas on June 19, 1929 and passed away Jan. 26, 2021 in Seguin, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Ranza Lee Adams and Maude Mae Jordan, his brother Ranza J. Adams (Lil), Cecil D. Adams (Martha), and sister Joann Keating (Pete).
He is survived by his wife of 71 years Peggy Salmon Adams, daughter Rebecca Sue Adams, and son Thomas (Tom) Lee Adams, Jr. (Sheryl) and sister Mozelle Wallace (Frank).
Also survived by grandchildren: Jared Adams (Holly), Lindsay Spritzer (Chad), and Thomas (Tripp) Lee Adams, III. Five great grandchildren: Jacob, Joshua, Hunter, Tristan, Caiden, and numerous relatives and friends.
Tommy loved the Lord, country, family, friends, golf, dominoes and he was a prankster.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial will be held at a later date.