William Henry Ahlstrom, Jr. (Bill) of Gonzales, Texas, passed away October 17, 2019 at the age of 80. Bill was born June 25, 1939, to William Sr. and Catherine Wilhelm Ahlstrom in San Antonio, where he grew up and graduated from Alamo Heights High School. He joined the Marines and served from 1958 to 1962 at Camp Pendleton in California, and in Guam. In 1961 he married his first wife, Sudie.
He worked with his father and brothers for nearly 20 years as a union carpenter in and around San Antonio. This work brought him to Seguin, working on the Economy Furniture Building, which is now the Guadalupe Justice Center. Settling south of Seguin, Bill and his wife open the original Mesquite Junction in 1976. In 1978, Sudie was tragically killed, leaving him with four children and a business. He continued with Mesquite Junction into the early 1990’s, the last few years in partnership with his youngest son, Robert (Billy) Ahlstrom. During that time he remarried, and lost his second wife, Toni, to breast cancer. After retiring from Mesquite Junction, he moved to his property on the Guadalupe river in Gonzales county and spent the rest of his days growing bamboo amongst the pecan trees.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, John Ahlstrom, Dorthy Holgate, and PFC Robert Ahlstrom; wives Sudie Page Ahlstrom and Toni Morgan Ahlstrom; son James Ahlstrom; grandsons Bryce Bennett and Collin Bennett.
He is survived by children Deanna Weers (Mark), Catherine Ahlstrom, and Robert Ahlstrom.
Grandchildren Jared Ahlstrom, Brittany Stoddard (Chris), Stacey Guillot (Tarrant), Jessica MacFarlane, Austin Weers (Hannah), Dallas Bennett (Jordana), Devon Cowey and Aiden Cowey
Graveside service will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 9:45a.m.