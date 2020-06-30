Luis Trigo Garcia, Sr., age 72 of Seguin, passed away on June 29, 2020. Luis was born on September 2, 1947 in Smiley, Texas to Arcadia (Trigo) and Evaresto Garcia. Luis proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He will be remembered as a general contractor in the construction business.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Estella Hernandez, Celia Ybarra and Adelida Lopez.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Alicia Garcia; children, Rebeca Lopez and husband Toribio, Michelle Garza and husband Jose, Luis Garcia, Jr. and wife Anna Johnston, and Crystal Leos and husband Estevan; siblings, Evaresto Garcia, Raul Garcia and wife Mari, Gilbert Garcia and wife Mary Ester, Amelia Perez, Diana Martinez and husband Danny, and Mary Ellen Ybarra; 18 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private family services will be held. However, you may livestream services on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at vimeo.com/434087946. Interment will be held in Santo Tomas Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Luis Garcia, Jr., Eric Mata, Ernest D. Thompson, Jesse Salazar, Randy Magana, and Carlos Villarreal, Jr.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary.