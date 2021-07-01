Frankie Mae (Fletcher) Hester, age 78 of Dewville, passed away on June 30, 2021. Frankie was born on June 13, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas to Gertrude (Joseph) and Isaac Fletcher.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Byrl H. Hester, Jr., son, Byrl “Bud” H. Hester III, daughter, Martha Elaine Hamilton, her parents, her sister, Norean Cantu, her brother Jack Bradford and her daughter-in-law, Bennette Hester.
Survivors include her children, Ginger Smith and husband Kirby, Cindy Hester, Danny Hester and wife Pauline, Troy Hester and wife Terri, and Bart Hester; daughter-in-law, Pam Hester; grandchildren, Byrl H. Hester IV and wife Georgia, Barbara Hester, Jessie Hester, Lile Hamilton, Kelly Pancake, Russell Smith and wife Sally, Lisa Mueller and husband Cory, Brandy Nyman, Misti Hester, Monica Hester, Nicholas Hester, Troy Ray Hester, Jr., and Brooke Hester; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Charley Fletcher; brother-in-law, Roland Cantu; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by funeral service at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Moak officiating. Interment will follow in the Dewville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hillcrest Church, P. O. Box 267, Seguin, Texas 78156 or to the Dewville Cemetery Association, 207 N. Artesia, Nixon, Texas, 78140. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.