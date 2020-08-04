Gilbert Montoya Jr., age 51 of Seguin, joined our Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Gilbert was born on January 30, 1969 in Seguin, Texas to Gilbert and Eva (Rodriguez) Montoya.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Sonia Montoya.
Survivors include his parents, Gilbert and Eva Montoya; children, Taylor Montoya, Adrianna Montoya, Camille Montoya, Kayla Scott, Leticia Scott, and Ashley Montoya; siblings, Dianne Montoya, Letty Montoya and husband Mike, Christine Montoya and husband David Bueno, David Montoya and wife Adriene Tanguma, Alyssa Montoya and husband Mark Castillo and Iris Rodriguez; friend and mother to his children, Jean Scott; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Gilbert was a hardworking man, having a 25-year career in HVAC as well as owning and operating his own business, Sterling Mechanical. Gilbert was the most selfless and considerate person you would ever meet; he was willing to continuously sacrifice his time and needs for the sake of others and his family.
He was a huge movie fanatic that enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with his family. A true friend who loved to be a jokester, but would always be there for you no matter the cost. He would give the shirt off of his back to anyone who needed it, especially his children. He was their number one supporter, always there no matter the situation. On top of being a great father, he was also a beloved son, brother, uncle and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. then Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. Due to Covid–19 restrictions all CDC protocol must be followed including social distancing and face coverings required at the church.
