Felix Doran Heusinger, age 81, Marion Texas, succumbed to a heart attack, January 11th, 2021. Mary Jane Kremenek Heusinger, loving wife of 57 years, was by his side.
Descendant of original Canary Island settlers of San Antonio, Grandson of Edward W. Heusinger and Teo Dolinda Bruni, son of Edward F. G. Heusinger and Rose Marie Gregg. Graduate of Alamo Heights High School and Saint Louis University (bachelor’s in psychology). Retired Vice President after 25-year career in fourth generation Heusinger Hardware San Antonio business continuing to build his dream, the Rafter H Ranch, raising horses and cattle. He was an Air Force Reservist, little league coach, and Eucharistic minister.
Preceded in death by Mother, Father, Brother (Edward Heusinger Jr.) and daughter Christine Heusinger Davila.
Survived by Wife, Sister Anna Louise Heusinger Bernhart (David), Daughter Therese Heusinger Carter (Chris), Son Stephen Heusinger (Lori), Daughter Janet Heusinger Sthele (Chad), Grandchildren Evan Davila, Erin Davila Rawlinson, Jared Sthele, Travis Sthele, Grace Heusinger, Lindsay Heusinger, and step-grandson Ethan Davila.
Felix’s strength of character, and love, will be missed.
Visitation at Schertz Funeral Home January 18th, 3 to 7pm. Funeral January 19th, 11am, at Church of Good Shepherd.
