Caroline (Poenitz) Ratliff, 76, a resident of Arlington, TX passed away on Wednesday October 2, 2019.
She was born on August 21, 1943 to Helmut and Annie Mae (Brietzke) Poenitz.
She graduated from La Vernia High School and attended Draughon’s Business College in San Antonio, Texas.
August 18, 1985 she married John Delbert Ratliff
Caroline was employed by Sunshine Biscuit Company, United Cotton Goods and Arlington Independent School District. After retiring in 2007 she enjoyed visiting family, going to the farm and keeping up with friends on Facebook.
Visitation will be held October 6 from 6pm to 8pm at Wade Family Funeral Home in Arlington
Funeral services will be held October 7 at 12pm at Wade Family Funeral Home with pastor Kevin Wells officiating.
Interment will follow at Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington.
Caroline is preceded in death by her parents
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, John, a brother Floyd Poenitz (Jeff Williams), sister-in-law Luetta Clark, brother-in-law Robert Ratliff, uncle Nobert Brietzke (aunt Mary Lee), and aunts Lillian Brietzke and Ruby Brietzke and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
Memorial Donations can be made to Grandmother’s House in Arlington or Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Shelter in Seguin.