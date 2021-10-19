Donald Gomez Sr. entered eternal rest on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the age of 31. Donald was born to Silia Tagle and Henry Gomez on October 29, 1989 in San Marcos, Texas.
Donald is preceded in death by his grandmother, Lola Juarez; grandfather, Luis T. Gomez; aunt, Guadalupe Alvarado; uncle, Theodore Juarez, and his cousin, Jessica Penuelaz.
He is survived his parents, Silia Tagle and Henry Gomez; his loving wife, Vanessa Zambrano; two sons, Donald Gomez Jr. and Jacob J. Gomez; his only daughter Lexianna A. Gomez; siblings, Teresa Longoria, Jerry J. Tovar Jr., Joe A. Herrera (Alyssa), April Rhodes (Thomas); aunt and godmother, Janie Juarez, and numerous nieces and nephews all left to remember him.
Donald enjoyed barbecuing and watching the Dallas Cowboys. He was very family oriented, and everything he did was for his wife Vanessa and his children.
He loved his family dearly, enjoyed taking long drives in the country, teaching his kids how to ride bikes, playing games, watching movies, and cooking meals for his family.
He also loved working on his cars and always made sure to keep them clean. Donald was very kind, and he was always ready to help anyone in their time of need, and that was just the kind of person he was. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Goetz Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with an evening service at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313