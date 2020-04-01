It is with great sadness that the family of Alice Rahe Truelock announce her passing on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 63.
Alice will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 26 years, Shannon; children, Brandon Ellenberger and Colton Truelock; grandson, Collin Truelock; her faithful fur baby, Emmi; sisters, Marcy Ruby and husband Ronnie, and Gina Burns and husband David; uncle, David Vincent; sisters-in-law, Debbie Vincent, A’Lann Truelock and D’Ann Thompson; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and other loving family members and many friends.
Alice is preceded in death by parents Peggy Vincent, John Stuart, and Boots Vincent; brothers, John Vincent, Jerry Vincent, and Ronald Stuart and nephew, Matthew Vincent.
Alice’s journey began on June 29, 1956 in Luling, Texas. Born to John Curtis Stuart and Peggy Joyce (Perkins) Stuart Vincent. She graduated from Seguin High School and went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Southwest Texas State University. Alice retired in 2015 after serving her community for 26 years as a State Reader for the Texas Department of Human Services.
Alice was always up for an adventure. Growing up, she loved the time she spent with her family camping and fishing at her grandparents’ place in Fentress, Texas. She never lost her love of the outdoors. Camping with her own sons remained one of her fondest memories. She even turned her husband, Shannon, into a camper through her renowned cooking skills.
When she wasn’t enjoying the outdoors, she could be found near a slot machine, department store, or trying a new recipe. Her family and friends envied her luck at gambling, admired her good taste in shopping, and loved her cooking.
Alice was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her sons and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Rahe Rahe. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. Alice had a heart for connecting with others. She was kind and welcoming to every person she encountered and never met a stranger.
She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her warmth, her guidance, and her warrior spirit.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Texas Oncology- New Braunfels and GRMC Hospice for their care and compassion.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness...” 2 Timothy 4:7
