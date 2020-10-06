Jesse James Mills, Jr. went to be with his Lord on September 30, 2020, at the age of 79 years. He was born September 9, 1941 in Woodville, Tyler County, Texas, to Jesse J. and Lottie Hensarling Mills.
He met Dorothy Bulgerin at Southwestern Bible Institute (now SAGU) in 1959; they married on December 4, 1960 in San Antonio where they lived until 1976, at which time they moved with their four daughters to Marion,Texas.
He is survived by Dorothy and their precious children, Kathy and Benny Wright of Royse City Texas, Karen of St. John Virgin Island, Susan J’Laine of Plantation Florida, and Jesseca Sharlene of Marion, his grand-children Ashton Wright Radley (Lee), Timothy Martinez (Emily) Lauren Martinez Hernandez (Alec), Chase Wright, Skyler, Hannah, Briley Herbold, Garin Knee and great-grandchild Jasper Radley. Michael Purcell, their son from the Lord, Jennifer, Betteanne and Michael Jesse are very much a part of the family.
Jesse earned his Bachelor’s Degree in 1982, from Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State). His degree served him well in his 31 years at Kelly Air Force Base, retiring in 1998 as an Industrial Engineering Technician, managing budgets for the San Antonio Air Logistics Center, Propulsion Directorate.
He served as President of the Marion Lions Club for two terms, remaining a member for 42 years. As a member of the Gideons, Jesse gave of his time and resources to spread God’s Word. The first place Jesse went in life was to an Assembly of God church where his parents were pastors. All his life, going to the house of God was the natural and right thing to do. He said he was never forced to go but went because he enjoyed being with God’s people.
His parents showed him how to be a Godly man, training him for his future of being surrounded by his six nieces and, later, his own five strong girls and his dog, Jelly, who could boss him like no one else! Living a life pleasing to God was what mattered most to Jesse and as God prospered, he gave generously to many ministries and Christian organizations. He faithfully tithed to his church and reaped God’s rewards according to God’s promise. Although Jesse was not “called” of God to be a preacher, he ministered in every church he attended by leading the singing. Often, the family sang together, to his great delight.
Jesse and Dorothy spent their retirement years travelling; they visited all 50 states and many foreign countries.
Jesse was preceded in death by his daddy in 1981, his mother in 1991, his brothers Rev. Edward and Lester Mills, his sister, Rev. Grace Headding and his niece Rev. Alice Mills Williams. In addition to his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandson, he is survived by six nephews and eight nieces and many great nephews and nieces, cousins and friends.
He was a member and trustee of The Country Church in Marion since its inception in 1998. A worship service there, at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 9, will celebrate Jesse’s life and home-going. Interment will follow in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Marion.
Gifts honoring Jesse’s memory may be given to Southwestern Assembly of God University in Waxahachie Texas or to The Gideons International.