John Thomas Brannan III (Tommy), 72, of New Braunfels, formerly of Seguin Texas, passed away surrounded by his family on August 8, 2019.
John was born August 19, 1946, to John T. and Patsy (Moore) Brannan in Texarkana, Arkansas. John moved to Crystal City, Texas when he was three, where he grew up playing baseball, riding his horse around town and getting into shenanigans with Bob Taylor.
He played baseball at Blinn Junior College before earning a Bachelor’s of Science Degree from Saint Mary’s University in San Antonio. John completed his education at the University of Texas in Austin earning a Pharmacy Degree. During his time at UT he met Susan (Howell) Brannan, and they married in 1971.
In 1973, after working at Ace Drugmart they moved to Seguin and opened Brannan’s Prescription Shoppe. He introduced both a drive-up window for customer convenience and the “Pill Bug” for residential deliveries. Throughout the years, his service to the community and his church brought comfort and humor to all who knew him.
Tommy was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Seguin. He was a lifelong hunter and rancher who also enjoyed a good round of golf with his buddies.
Tommy is survived by his loving wife, Susan Howell Brannan; sons, John Brannan (Anne) and Robert Brannan (Jeannie); grandchildren, Michael and Taylor Brannan; sister, Patty Hooks; mother-in-law, Ruth Howell; brother-in-law, Charles Howell, Jr. (Linda); special friends, Dr. Robert Taylor (Maggie) and Joe Taylor (Catherine); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and a host of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Seguin with Rev. Cathe Evins officiating. A reception will follow in the Christian Life Center. Private interment will be held at a later date at Crystal City Cemetery in Crystal City, Texas.
The family requests that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church, 710 N Austin Street, Seguin, TX, 78155, MD Anderson, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486, or Cleveland Clinic Philanthropy Institute, P.O. Box 931517 Cleveland, OH 44193-1655.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.