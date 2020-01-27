Celestino Soto, Jr., age 67 of Kingsbury, passed away on January 24, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service being conducted at 6 p.m. with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating.
Celestino was born on December 14, 1952 in Seguin, Texas to Celestino, Sr. and Maria (Ramon) Soto. He will be remembered as a longtime employee of Alamo Group in Seguin. Celestino enjoyed mud drag racing and show and shine car shows.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Ernest Saenz, Jr.
Survivors include his children, Melissa Parra (Robert), Robert Soto, and Sabrina Hernandez (David); siblings, Mary Lou Soto Reyes (Sisto), San Juan Soto, Sr. (Terry Macaleb), Ernestina Medina (Joe), Mario Soto (Rosa), Salvador Soto, and Benancio Enrique Soto, Sr.; grandchildren, Brandon Saenz, Jeremiah Soto, and Daisy Hernandez; great-granddaughter, Josie Grace Bazan; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.