Carole Durkin Augustine, age 78 of Seguin, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Carole was born on October 6, 1941 in Houston, Texas to Myrtle (Schmidt) and Carl Durkin.
Carole is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Augustine and her parents. Survivors include her sons, Thomas Carl Augustine of Seguin, Texas, and Joseph Augustine and wife Lindi of Carrolton, Texas; grandchildren, Reed and Lillian Augustine of Carrolton, Texas; numerous other loving family members and many friends, as well as her loving pet companions.
Private services and interment will be held at a later date at the Kingsbury Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to, Guadalupe County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593 Seguin, TX 78155.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.