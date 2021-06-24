Sharon Kay Baeza, age 76 of New Braunfels, Texas went to be with the Lord on June 20, 2021. Sharon was born on January 25, 1945, in Norwich, Connecticut and was raised by Othal and Eve Allen of New Braunfels, Texas.
Sharon is a beautiful loving Mother loved by everyone who knew her she will be remembered for her love of Jesus and a kind heart.
Sharon is survived by her children, Paula Jennings, David Baeza, Tammy Wesley and husband Doug Wesley, Connie Armstrong and husband, Doug Armstrong; 5 grandchildren, James Jennings, Danielle Jennings, Jeremy Jennings, Alicia Wesley, and Jessica Armstrong; 3 great grandchildren, Haliey Duffy, Elizabeth Duffy and Brelynn Chelf.
Visitation will be on Monday June 28, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. A continued visitation will begin again on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, starting at 9:00 a.m. and a Funeral Service will start at 10:00 a.m. at Palmer Mortuary following services there will be a funeral procession leading to Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park for an 11:30 a.m. burial.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.