Maria De Jesus Moreno, age 84 of Seguin, passed away on June 23, 2021. A memorial gathering will be on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. Please visit www.palmermortuary.com to sign the guest book.
