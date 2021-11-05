Family and Friends mourn the loss of Rene Louis Lopez, who was called to his eternal resting place on October 30, 2021, at the age of 50. He was born and raised in Seguin, TX, to Gregory & Alice Lopez on November 21, 1970.
Rene is preceded in death by his father, Gregory H. Lopez.
He is survived by his mother Alice Lopez; Sister: Veronica L. Magallanez (Joey) ; Nieces: Macy Magallanez, Mariah Rauda (Julio), & Megan Magallanez, Sister: Fannie Lopez; Sister; Laura Lopez; Nieces: Laryssa Chase (Joshua), & Laurynn Sandoval (Nazario); Nephews: Ty Aleman & Troy Aleman; Sister: Yolanda Kays; Nieces: Andrea Lopez, & Destiny Lopez, as well as numerous great nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Rene was employed by HD Supply in New Braunfels, TX for 10 1/2 years. He was a Team Lead, who loved tackling challenges and interacting with his amazing coworkers. He would always look forward to the holidays where he would compete in cube and costume contests, as well as host potluck parties. He will be missed dearly by his awesome team at HD Supply.
Rene graduated from Seguin High School in 1989 and attended Texas Lutheran University to pursue a degree in Computer Science. He enjoyed spending time at his Resort in Canyon Lake where he loved to BBQ, listen to music, and relax with family. He was an amazing chef. It warmed his heart to cook for others.
Prior to the pandemic, he loved planning getaway trips to Louisiana with family and was looking forward to another trip this year.
Family and Friends of Rene knew how much he loved his classic, marvel, and horror films. His passion for movies classified him as a Cinephile. He enjoyed sharing his movie content with everyone he knew. His theatrical light display always gave movie nights more meaning and excitement.
Anyone who had the opportunity to meet him would agree that he had a heart of gold. Rene was a Gem. He was such a sweet, compassionate, and giving person. He always offered a shoulder to cry on and listened wholeheartedly. Rene always had a smile on his face despite everything he was going through. He was determined to beat cancer and travel the world. We are so lucky to have had him in our lives. He will live on in our hearts for eternity. Rest in Paradise our beloved Rene.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” — 2 Timothy 4:7
Serving as pallbearers will be Raul Zamora, Andy Gonzalez, Chris Diaz, Jessie Davila, Michael Galvan, and Gabriel Vega.
Donations can be made to the Kidney Cancer Association in memory of Rene L. Lopez
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 2021, at Palmer Mortuary from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations.