Melton Gerhardt Dornbusch, 86, of New Braunfels and Marion, Tx, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021. He was born on March 23, 1935 in Knippa, Tx to Ida and Karl Dornbusch.
He married Elaine on May 29, 1955. They celebrated 60 years together and raised four children. He enjoyed the newest electronics and grilling on the barbecue pit, but his first priority was always his family. The highlight of every year was the family trip to Terlingua and the Big Bend area.
Melton was preceded in death by his wife and his parents. He is survived by his four children, Penny Compton, Keven Dornbusch, Edwin Dornbusch, and Nancy Guenther; seven grandchildren, Courtney (Lane) Fielder, Chris (Nora) Compton, Karl Roach-Compton, Kyle Roach-Compton, Amber (Robbie) Kirkland, Brittney (Charles) Smock, and Trevor (Raven) Dornbusch; and nine great-grandchildren, Emily and Desmond Fielder, Aaron and Claire Compton, Ashton, Logan and Kinsley Kirkland and Hunter and Caylee Smock. He is also survived by his two sisters, Thelma Zwicke and Rosa Lee Smith, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Zoeller Funeral Home on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 6:00-8:00pm. Services will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 10:00am at Zoeller Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. The service will be live-streamed on the Zoeller Funeral Home website.
Pallbearers are Chris Compton, Trevor Dornbusch, Kyle Roach-Compton, Gene Hackemack, Ken Bowen, and Robby Kirkland.