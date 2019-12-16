Carol Jean Mueller passed peacefully on December 14, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was 85 years old.
Born on October 22, 1934 in Saint Joseph, Missouri, Carol grew up in a caring home. In high school, she met her future husband, Eddie. They were soon married, and spent over 50 years together raising a family. In later years, she went to nursing school, serving the community at a local hospital and school.
Carol loved listening to music, talking to her children, and cooking homemade dumplings. Every year, she looked forward to the holidays. She loved decorating her house for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, eating sweet treats, and getting to see all of her favorite people.
Carol was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was so proud of her family, and would take any opportunity to cheer them on at sporting event and graduations. She was preceded in death by her son, Kurt, and her daughter, Carla. She is survived by her husband Eddie, sons, Mark (Melanie) and Kyle, and grandchildren, Ethan and Emily. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5-7PM at the Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, Texas. A funeral service will be held the next day at 12PM at the Sunset Funeral Chapel.