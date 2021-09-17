William Walter Powell, a proud veteran of the United States Army, passed away Aug. 21, 2021. To the world he was William W. Powell, but to his friends and family he was Just Bill.
The son of J.D. Powell and Velma Elizabeth Powell, Bill was born Dec. 14, 1945 in Salinas, California.
At the age of 18, Bill enlisted in the Army. He valued this service highly and attained the rank of Private First Class. As part of this service, Bill served overseas in Japan and was honorably discharged in May of 1966.
After his military service Bill became a civil service worker at Kelly Air Force Base and then transferred to Randolph Air Force Base where he retired after more than 30 years. He was ordained as a minister, spent two months in Darfur, Africa where he helped to build a Christian Learning Center where locals could go to learn a trade. He also served with Bill Glass Prison Ministries.
Bill is survived by his two sons, William Wayne Powell and JD Powell, his daughter Crystal Lynn Powell, and four grandchildren, Robert, Michael, Barret, and Billy.
A service honoring the life of Bill Powell will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 24, at the Schertz VFW, 1000 FM 78, Schertz, Tx, 78154.