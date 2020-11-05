Marvin Valentin Strey, age 94 of Cedar Park, formerly of Seguin, passed away on November 3, 2020. Marvin was born on October 19, 1926 in Wilson County to Augusta (Lenz) and Earhardt Strey.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church followed by funeral service at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Kelsie Theiss officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. All CDC protocols must be followed at both locations, including social distancing and face coverings worn.
Marvin is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Marian Krueger Strey, and his parents. Survivors include his son Fredlein Strey and wife Susan;
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel's Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155.