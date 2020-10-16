Barbara Garcia Jimenez of McQueeney, Texas was called home to the Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 61. She was born to Margaret (Balderas) Garcia and Antonio Garcia on August 11, 1959 in Seguin, Texas.
Left to cherish her memory is husband of 46 years, Rogelio O. Jimenez; her children, Cynthia M. Cardenas and husband Merce Cardenas Jr., Rojelio Jimenez Jr., Rosalie Jimenez and Angelica Jimenez and spouse Nick Saenz; grandchildren, Merce Cardenas III (Emilia), Steven Cardenas, Anissa Cardenas, Gabrielle Cardenas, Kimberly Brianne Jimenez, Evalyse Sylvera Cantu, Maelee Loveina Jimenez, Jasmine E. Arriola, Jesse Cardenas Jr., Laila Marie Cardenas; her great-granddaughter, Marianna Arriola and 9-great-grandchildren; her step-father, Marcelino Alvarez; her brother, Antonio Garcia Sr., sisters, Kim Alvarez-Lerma and Criselda Alvarez. Barbara is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. All services will conclude in the chapel and the family will fulfill Barbara’s wishes of cremation.
As per CDC protocols social distancing of 6 feet is required and all guests attending services at the funeral home are asked to wear a face covering.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.