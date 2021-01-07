Sandra Rehm Barron, age 84, passed away December 30, 2020. Sandra was born September 14, 1936 in San Antonio, Texas to Leona Margarite (Striedel) Rehm and Cyril Jacob Rehm Sr.
Sandra is preceded in death by her husband Carroll Edward Barron, Jr; her parents; brother Mickey Rehm and sister Martha Barrows. She is survived by her children Eddie Barron (Debbie), Doug Barron (Lynn), Pam McCafferty (P.J.), Steve Barron (Irene); grandchildren Brian (Patti), Christi (Taylor), Keith (Jen), Beth (Mason), Rebecca (Josh), Sarah (Joseph), Sean (Stephany), and Kyle; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Dorothy Beavers, Brother-n-laws Buddy Barron and Glen Barrows; Sister-n-law Kay Rehm; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
The family would like to thank Khiana Hill for her love and care of Sandra.
Sandra spent her childhood in Beeville, Texas where she and her sister, Dorothy, have many fond memories and quite a few antics! She moved back to San Antonio and graduated from Providence High School. She married her sweetheart on December 26, 1955 and they raised 3 sons and a daughter. The family was very active at St. Luke’s Catholic Church where they made lifelong friends and memories.
After many great years in San Antonio, they moved to Seguin and continued their adventure. Sandra was very active in St. James Catholic Church being a member of St. Ann’s Circle and Catholic Daughters. She loved playing bridge and was a member of several clubs in San Antonio and Seguin. Sandra also spent many fun hours with her beloved lunch bunch. Throughout her adult life, Sandra spent countless hours involved in many charitable endeavors.
Mamer or Momo, to her grandchildren, was always up for adventure. Though not a stereotypical grandmother, her fun loving, life living spirit made for one special “Mamer/Momo.” Sandra was full of life, fun and was incredibly witty!
Sandra and Carroll loved to travel and were always planning their next trip. From South America to Alaska, many cruise ships and tours through the U.S. and around the world, they were able to explore many places.
Sandra’s greatest love was her dear Carroll. They did everything together. When he left in November for his greatest trip yet, she couldn’t bear to be left behind. Their family finds great comfort knowing they are together again!
Due to COVID-19, the family will host a private funeral with the mass of Christian burial officiated by her friends Msgr. Dennis Darilek and Father Greg Nevlud.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.