Issac Ibrahim Yesuf was born on March 21, 1969 to Ibrahim Yesuf and Etetu Taddese Weldemariam in Nazareth, Ethiopia.
Issac was a loving husband, father, and son. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1995. Issac was an avid sports fan and he loved watching his San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Cowboys. He had a passion for gardening and bird watching. After battling with his illness for a few years, God called him Home on Friday, August 28, 2020.
Issac is preceded in death by his mother, Etetu Taddese Weldemariam.
Left to cherish and honor his memory is his faithful and devoted wife of 24 years, Corina Yesuf; sons, Jacob and Isaiah Yesuf; parents, Ibrahim and Gloria Yesuf; brothers, Joseph, Ezra, and Daniel Yesuf.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Goetz Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at Goetz Funeral Home with the Funeral Service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Manny Gonzales and Rev. Genaro Benavidez. Interment with Military Honors will follow at 1:45 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at Committal Shelter #5.